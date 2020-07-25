Advertisement

Knox Co. Government looking to fill open positions available

Knox County Government is looking to fill open positions available.
Published: Jul. 25, 2020
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Knox County Government is looking to fill open positions available.

According to the county, the following positions are available:

  • Sr. Web Developer/Designer I.T.
  • Network Administrator
  • Correctional Officer JUV/JUVSC
  • Parent Educator
  • Corrections Officer
  • End User Support Engineer
  • Seasonal Part Time- Parks and Rec.
  • Umpires and Scorekeepers - Parks and Rec.
  • Digital Content Specialist II

For more information on the job openings visit the website here.

