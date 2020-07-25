Knox Co. Government looking to fill open positions available
Knox County Government is looking to fill open positions available.
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Knox County Government is looking to fill open positions available.
According to the county, the following positions are available:
- Sr. Web Developer/Designer I.T.
- Network Administrator
- Correctional Officer JUV/JUVSC
- Correctional Officer JUV/JUVSC
- Parent Educator
- Corrections Officer
- End User Support Engineer
- Seasonal Part Time- Parks and Rec.
- Umpires and Scorekeepers - Parks and Rec.
- Digital Content Specialist II
For more information on the job openings visit the website here.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.