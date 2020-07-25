Knox County teachers waiting to buy supplies, worried all classes will go virtual

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - While it’s time for parents to check off their back-to-school lists, teachers are also getting their classrooms ready. However, their options on where to shop for specific needs are running low in Knox County.

David Tarver at National School Products in Maryville said he’s getting an uptick in local business now that some teachers can’t turn to their go-to stores.

"Teachers like to spend their own money. They like to get whatever they want," Tarver said.

Teachers have been going to The School Box for years, but it now sits closed in West Knoxville. That closure is creating more business for National School Products.

"We've actually had people show up to our front door, saying you're the only place in town, can I look," Tarver said.

Even with all of the workbooks, classroom decorations and other teacher necessities, it’s not a walk-in store, it’s a warehouse for online shoppers.

Tarver said with the recent closure and several dozen calls they’re getting, the store is letting six teachers in at a time to browse.

"They're already stressed out enough trying to get their classroom together, we don't need to add to their stress," Tarver said.

One Knox County teacher told WVLT News shopping isn’t a priority right now. She said she doesn’t want to waste money since she believes COVID-19 will eventually force virtual learning on all students.

Tarver said educators, who shop with him, are getting creative and ready to see their students digitally.

Some teachers said they’re still unclear on what materials will be used for the school year, so their list remains unchecked.

