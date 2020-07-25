Advertisement

Louisiana man arrested in infant’s death

(WCAX)
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MOORINGSPORT, La. (AP) — Authorities say a 21-year-old Louisiana man was arrested Friday for the death of his infant nephew.

Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator said in a news release that Don Lee Johnson faces a charge of second-degree murder in the three-month-old child’s May 6 death. Online records did not indicate whether Johnson has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Investigators say the infant and his 5-year-old brother were in Johnson’s care May 1 when he is accused of slamming the infant down on the couch. The baby died five days later. Medical personnel say his death was due to a traumatic brain injury.

