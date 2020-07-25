Man drowns at Watauga Lake
Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said a man has died at Watauga Lake after drowning Friday night.
According to TWRA, the man entered the water around 7:30 p.m. between Watauga Point and the Fish Springs Marina. A bystander was able to rescue the man and administered CPR, but the man did not survive.
According to officials, the man’s body was sent to ETSU’s Quillen College of Medicine for identification.
