Advertisement

Man drowns at Watauga Lake

Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said a man has died at Watauga Lake after drowning Friday night.
According to TWRA, a man has died at Watauga Lake Friday.
According to TWRA, a man has died at Watauga Lake Friday.(WJHL)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTER CO, Tenn. (WVLT) -Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said a man has died at Watauga Lake after drowning Friday night.

According to TWRA, the man entered the water around 7:30 p.m. between Watauga Point and the Fish Springs Marina. A bystander was able to rescue the man and administered CPR, but the man did not survive.

According to officials, the man’s body was sent to ETSU’s Quillen College of Medicine for identification.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New death reported as active COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Knox County

Updated: moments ago
There have now been a total of 2954 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Knox County.

News

KAULYP hosting fundraising brunch in honor of first black physicians in Knoxville

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Knoxville Area Urban League Young Professionals announced it is hosting a virtual scholarship fundraising brunch Saturday in honor of one of the first black physicians in Knoxville.

News

Mayor Glenn Jacobs hosts back to school supplies drive

Updated: 50 minutes ago
The free event will be held at the Jacobs Building in Chilhowee Park, 3500 Knoxville Zoo Dr.

WVLT

Scattered showers this afternoon, cooler temperatures

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
Scattered showers and storms will be around this afternoon.

News

Sweet P’s Barbeque & Soul House temporarily closes due to possible COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Sweet P’s Barbeque & Soul House announced Friday it has temporarily closed its Maryville location due to a possible COVID-19 exposure.

Latest News

News

Public health order requiring Nashville restaurants to close dining rooms at 10 p.m.

Updated: 1 hour ago
A public health order went into effect Friday requiring Nashville restaurants to close their dining rooms at 10 p.m., CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

News

Nashville man shot while trying to give someone directions

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Nashville man was shot Friday night while trying to help someone who asked for directions, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

News

Coco’s Italian Market in Nashville recalls nearly 17,000 lbs. of frozen meat

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, Coco’s Italian Market in Nashville is recalling nearly 17,000 lbs. of various ready-to-eat frozen meat products without benefit of a federal inspection.

News

Alcoa City Schools announces positive COVID-19 case at Alcoa Middle School

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
According to Alcoa City School officials, an individual has tested positive for COVID-19 at its middle school.

News

‘1,000 Miles for Breonna’: Caravan travels from Colorado to Louisville to demand justice

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Stephen Goin
A caravan of nearly 30 people traveled from Colorado to Louisville to demand justice for Breonna Taylor. Shenika Carter planned a more than a 1,000-mile journey with friends on Facebook.