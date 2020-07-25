Man drowns at Watauga Lake

CARTER CO, Tenn. (WVLT) -Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said a man has died at Watauga Lake after drowning Friday night.

According to TWRA, the man entered the water around 7:30 p.m. between Watauga Point and the Fish Springs Marina. A bystander was able to rescue the man and administered CPR, but the man did not survive.

Fatality on Watauga Lake. ~7:30pm a man entered the water, struggled, and was retrieved by a bystander. CPR was administered but was unsuccessful. He was taken to Fish Springs Dock and transported by Carter Co. Rescue to Quillen Coll. of Med for ID/autopsy. #tnwildlife #tnboating pic.twitter.com/4H8hMLyBZ1 — TWRA (@tnwildlife) July 25, 2020

According to officials, the man’s body was sent to ETSU’s Quillen College of Medicine for identification.

