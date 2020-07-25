Maryland woman born without arms takes flight on 30th anniversary of Americans with Disabilities Act

FREDERICK, Md. (WVLT/WJHL) -A Maryland woman born without arms takes flight on the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, CBS/ABC affiliate WJHL reported.

Jessica Cox said she remembers her mother speaking with teachers and students about Jessica’s differing ability.

“Every first day of school, she would bring a picture of me to school and she would talk to the entire class, and that was before I showed up the next day,” Cox explained, “Just to let them know ‘This is Jessica. She was born without arms and she can do just about anything with her feet.’”

Cox said she recalled her public school changing to lever handles and modifying the desks after 1990 as the Americans with Disabilities Act was signed into law by President George H.W. Bush.

“Nothing could really stand in the way because there were wonderful accommodations that were made to ensure my success in school and I understood the importance of it because I lived through it,” said Cox.

Jessica Cox said she faced her fear of flying in her 20′s and became one of the first female pilots born without arms.

On Friday morning, Cox took to the skies at Frederick Municipal Airport in celebration of the ADA’s 30th anniversary.

“I handle this airplane just like anyone else except I have my right foot on the yoke, my left foot on the throttle. I safely, between my toes, fly this airplane,” said Cox.

Cox said great strides have been made in the past three decades and there’s more to do to get those with disabilities to work.

