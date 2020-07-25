Maryville police searching for missing 20-year-old

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Maryville Police Department is searching for a missing 20-year-old man.

MPD says Trenton Ryback, 20, of Maryville was last seen at Pearsons Springs Park on Thursday, July 23rd, 2020 around 2:30 p.m.

Police say he was walking from a pavilion at the park towards Montgomery Lane.

Ryback is described as being 6 feet, four inches tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was likely wearing khaki shorts and a light or white colored shirt.

If anybody has any information on the whereabouts of Trenton, call 911 or Lt. Detective Carlos Hess at 865-273-3831.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.