Monroe County deputy in hospital after suffering heart attack, sheriff’s office says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Monroe County deputy is in the hospital after suffering a heart attack Thursday, according to the sheriff.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office shared the news in a tweet Friday night.

“One of our deputies was admitted into the hospital after suffering a heart attack yesterday — please keep him, his family and the medical professionals caring for him in your thoughts and prayers as he recovers,” the tweet reads.

The sheriff’s office did not release the name or current condition of the deputy.

