Nashville man shot while trying to give someone directions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) -A Nashville man was shot Friday night while trying to help someone who asked for directions, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

According to Metro Nashville Police detectives, the shooting happened at Donelson Hills Apartments on Lebanon Pike.

Officials said, the male victim told officers a man driving a dark-colored sedan pulled up and asked him for directions to Clarksville and before he could answer, the driver shot him one time and sped off.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, his injury was not life-threatening.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.