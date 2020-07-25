NFL, players’ association reach agreement on COVID-19 adjustments

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The National Football League and the NFLPA agreed Friday evening to adjust the collective bargaining agreement in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“The NFL clubs and the NFL Players Association approved an agreement that broadly resolves all outstanding issues relating to the opening of training camps and start of the 2020 season,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.

Training camps will begin July 28th as scheduled.

The NFLPA player representatives voted 29-3 in favor of the proposed changes.

The new deal includes high-risk and voluntary opt-outs of participation and the absence of a preseason for 2020, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported.

High-risk players who opt out of participating will receive a $350,000 stipend, Pelissero added. Voluntary opt-outs will receive a $150,000 salary advance.

The CDC’s “increased risk” categories include moderate-to-severe asthma, sickle cell disease and Type 2 diabetes among other disorders.

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, players who have guaranteed money in their contract could still receive it, but it would be paid out either next year or the year after.

