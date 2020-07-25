Public health order requiring Nashville restaurants to close dining rooms at 10 p.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) -A public health order went into effect Friday requiring Nashville restaurants to close their dining rooms at 10 p.m., CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

Mayor John Cooper announced the order during his COVID-19 update on Tuesday. Take-out, window, drive-through, curbside and delivery services may continue after 10 p.m. Alcohol sales through window, take-out and curbside delivery are not allowed.

Bars and limited-service restaurants remain closed until 11:59 p.m. July 31.

