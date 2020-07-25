Scattered showers this afternoon, cooler temperatures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning! We’re waking up to some patchy fog and temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70.

This morning we do have a few spotty showers that are moving through the area. If you plan on headed out on the lake today, this morning would be a better opportunity to dodge the showers. After two this afternoon we’ll have more widely scattered rain and thunderstorms that move through.

The rain chances this weekend are largely limited to higher elevation. While a shower or thunderstorm is a possibility near 75 and Knoxville, the much better chances are on the NC/TN line, SE Kentucky, and straddling the Cumberland Plateau.

Here's a look at some of the storms that will develop in the afternoon on Saturday. (WVLT)

It’s hotter with better sunshine. We’re shooting for a high in the middle 80s to the lower 90s, with 92° in Knoxville. Sunday should be one or two degrees warmer.

LOOKING AHEAD:

More storms develop on our Monday. This once looked like the hottest day in upcoming week, but now, the clouds are thicker. Still, we're pushing the lower 90s.

The best chance for rain - and heavy rain, at that - is on Tuesday. A slow mover storm comes from the Ohio River Valley, and could lead to a soaker. While still warm, the highs Tuesday through next Friday should be in the middle 80s, as opposed to the lower 90s.

Scattered rain will be with us for the next couple of days. (WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.