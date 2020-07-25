Advertisement

Soggy and cooler pattern for most of the coming week

After a fairly dry spell, rain chances are looking more and more likely for the first 3/4 of the extended forecast.
Stormy day in Seymour, where a nearby Flash Flood Warning was posted
Stormy day in Seymour, where a nearby Flash Flood Warning was posted(Caitlin Thibault)
By Ben Cathey
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Instead of highs in the middle 90s, will actually be a little below average most of the next week; we’re heading for the 80s now.

LOOKING AHEAD

Many of the last few days, including Saturday, have seen widespread strong afternoon storms coming in a slow moving line. The soil is getting a little softer but there are still flash flooding concerns Saturday evening especially in the codec area. We will have a few showers through late this evening and then we dry out. We won’t necessarily have clear skies, but it’s not as rainy tonight.

Much like Saturday morning, we will start Sunday out with some decent sunshine in spots. It’s very similar forecast Sunday, and that will have early to mid afternoon thunderstorms coming from the west to the east crisscrossing the Tennessee River Valley. Like what you had to do the past few days, more trimming the high Sunday. It now looks like will be 89 in Knoxville, lower 80s on parts of the plateau and middle 80s in the foothills.

Not everyone will get rain Sunday afternoon. Those who do, however, could see some pretty intense Albeit brief downpours.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday should still be our hottest day in the coming week. We expect a pretty dry morning allowing us to get toasty by noon. Then widespread showers from the Tennessee River Valley to Cumberland Plateau to the Smoky Mountains move in later in the afternoon and into the

overnight of early Tuesday.

Tuesday and Wednesday could pack a pretty rainy punch with overcast skies. That has high temperatures only in the middle 80s, which is actually a little bit below average for one of the first times all July. Rainfall will be slow moving and heavy especially north of interstate 40 on Tuesday. Shower should be on and off for a good part of the day on Wednesday.

Earlier this week it looks like next Thursday is rain would all be down south near Chattanooga. Now our models that we use behind the scenes are signaling a better chance of rain Thursday night into early Friday. Looks like there may be some tropical moisture with this one, so the rain is a little heavier potentially.

By the end of next week we have a decent chance of rain next Saturday but next Sunday looks dry for the moment. In a soggy pattern that could change fast.

If that wasn’t a busy enough forecast, our team will also be watching the tropics. There is Hannah, Gonzalo, and another storm off the coast of Africa. That third storm will be something that we track most of the week as it could come closer to America.

