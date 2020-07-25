Advertisement

Spotty pop-up storms possible this weekend

Most of the active weather has moved on, but more garden-variety storms will develop throughout the weekend.
By Austin Bowling
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Most of the active weather has moved on, but more garden-variety storms will develop throughout the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

After most of the area was impacted by gusty thunderstorms, most of the activity has come to an end except for some scattered storms over the south valley and parts of the plateau. These will stick around until the early morning hours before tapering off. Lingering showers are possible overnight with lows down into the upper 60s.

The rain chances this weekend are largely limited to higher elevation. While a shower or thunderstorm is a distincy possibility near 75 and KNoxville, the much better chances are on the NC/TN line, SE Kentucky, and straddling the Cumberland Plateau.

It’s hotter with better sunshine. We’re shooting for a high in the middle 80s to the lower 90s, with 92° in Knoxville. Sunday should be one or two degrees warmer.

LOOKING AHEAD:

More storms develop on our Monday. This once looked like the hottest day in upcoming week, but now, the clouds are thicker. Still, we're pushing the lower 90s.

The best chance for rain - and heavy rain, at that - is on Tuesday. A slow mover storm comes from the Ohio River Valley, and could lead to a soaker. While still warm, the highs Tuesday through next Friday should be in the middle 80s, as opposed to the lower 90s.

