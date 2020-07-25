Sweet P’s Barbeque & Soul House temporarily closes due to possible COVID-19 exposure
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Sweet P’s Barbeque & Soul House announced Friday it has temporarily closed its Maryville location due to a possible COVID-19 exposure.
According to the restaurant, it has closed this weekend and will not reopen until it has taken appropriate care of the situation and the employee has been tested.
The downtown location at 410 West Jackson remains open.
