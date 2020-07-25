Sweet P’s Barbeque & Soul House temporarily closes due to possible COVID-19 exposure

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Sweet P’s Barbeque & Soul House announced Friday it has temporarily closed its Maryville location due to a possible COVID-19 exposure.

According to the restaurant, it has closed this weekend and will not reopen until it has taken appropriate care of the situation and the employee has been tested.

Good morning friends! Due to a possible secondhand contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19, we have made the decision to close The Soul House on Maryville Pk this weekend. The health of our staff and guests is our priority and we thank you for understanding. pic.twitter.com/I1rT7IwY7B — Sweet P's BBQ (@sweetpbbq) July 24, 2020

The downtown location at 410 West Jackson remains open.

