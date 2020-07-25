Two teens charged with murder in the death of an Arizona State University professor

(CNN) -According to the Maricopa Co. Sheriff’s Office, two teenagers have been charged with murder in the death of an Arizona State University professor who was reported missing in March.

The Maricopa Co., Sheriff’s Office announced Friday, Javian Ezell and Gabrielle Austin both aged 18, have been extradited and booked into a Phoenix jail on first-degree murder, armed robbery and theft of means of transportation.

Junseok Chae, an associate dean for research and an engineering professor, was reported missing on March 25 after he did not return home from work, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. Authorities found his remains along with other evidence in a Surprise, Arizona landfill on July 17. Chae’s body was positively identified by the county medical examiner.

Sheriff’s deputies say Shreveport, Louisiana police contacted them March 30 after encountering the suspects and determining the vehicle belonged to the victim.

Deputies determined that Chae was killed at an intersection north of Phoenix and police found “several items of evidence” during a search of the area.

Ezell and Austin were both arrested on July 15 and held on a $1 million bond.

