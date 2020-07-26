Advertisement

16 Sevier Co. inmates test positive for Covid-19 , chief deputy says

According the chief deputy, two inmates started showing Covid-19 symptoms two months ago. Now, 30 inmates held at the Sevier County Jail are in quarantine.
The jail is located in downtown Sevierville.
The jail is located in downtown Sevierville.
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevier County’s Chief Deputy confirmed 16 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 and 30 inmates are in quarantine at the jail.

The chief deputy told WVLT News 16 inmates tested positive for the virus after two inmates showed symptoms earlier in the month. Now, 30 inmates, who were held in a pod with the other inmates, are in quarantine at the Sevier County Jail.

Officials say at least one inmate, who tested positive, was taken to the Sevier County Courthouse. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office says once the inmates are out of quarantine, the pod will be pressure washed and sanitized before opening back up.

Visitors are still not allowed at the jail.

The inmates will stay in quarantine until Aug. 15 “just to be safe,” according to the chief deputy.

