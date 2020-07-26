Advertisement

89-year-old woman slapped, lit on fire by two suspects, NY police say

Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 5:09 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCBS/CNN) - Officers with the New York Police Department are looking for two men accused of slapping an 89-year-old woman and setting her shirt on fire. The motive for the alleged crimes is unknown.

Surveillance video of a Brooklyn neighborhood shows two unidentified men, with their heads and faces covered, walking through the area July 14 around 6:45 p.m.

Police say the suspects approached the 89-year-old victim and slapped her in the face. When she moved away, they allegedly lit her shirt on fire with a match or lighter then ran away. Fortunately, the victim did not suffer any serious injuries and did not go the hospital, according to police.

Neighbor Maria Castellano says she witnessed the attack. She went to check on the victim afterward but learned she didn’t speak much English.

“I just saw these two kids push her for nothing. She was looking in the garden,” Castellano said. “No reason at all. I mean, she didn’t do nothing. Why are you pushing the poor woman?”

Police say they don’t know the motive for the alleged assault. There seemed to be no interaction leading up to it, and it did not appear to be an attempted robbery.

"Some people that don't have brains in their head take it out on the wrong people," one person said.

The two suspects were last seen walking along 16th Avenue. Authorities are hoping someone recognizes them or has a tip that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact the NYPD.

Copyright 2020 WCBS, NYPD via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Memorial services for civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis begin in Alabama

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
Lewis, a Democrat who represented Atlanta in Congress for more than three decades, died at age 80 after a short battle with cancer.

National

Elderly NY woman recovering after suspects slapped her, set her shirt on fire

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
Police say they don’t know the motive for the alleged assault. There seemed to be no interaction between the victim and suspects leading up to it, and it did not appear to be an attempted robbery.

Coronavirus

‘It was just a happy feeling’: Sisters separated for 53 years reunite due to coronavirus complications

Updated: 2 hours ago
COVID-19 reconnected six siblings, who were separated by the state of Nebraska in 1967 after their father left them at home alone. The youngest was just 6 months old at the time.

National

Long lost sisters from Nebraska credit COVID-19 with reuniting them after 53 years

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
COVID-19 reconnected six siblings, who were separated by the state of Nebraska in 1967 after their father left them at home alone. The youngest was just 6 months old at the time.

Latest News

National

Police declare riot at Seattle protests, make arrests

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sally Ho and Chris Grygiel
Thousands of protesters had initially gathered peacefully near downtown Seattle on Saturday in a show of solidarity with fellow demonstrators in Portland, Oregon.

News

Georgia mother, twin babies found dead in submerged car

Updated: 5 hours ago
A Georgia mother and her twin 10 babies were found dead in a car submerged in water Friday evening.

News

Two students test positive for COVID-19 after taking the ACT at an Oklahoma high school

Updated: 6 hours ago
Two students tested positive for Covid-19, and as many as 200 others may have been exposed, after taking the ACT college admissions test at an Oklahoma high school.

News

Florida wildlife officials catch 17 foot python

Updated: 7 hours ago
Amy Siewe a new python contractor, caught the 17 foot 3 inch long snake weighing 110 pounds just after midnight on July 21 near the Big Cypress National Preserve.

News

Man accused of using prosthetic mask to steal more than $100,000 at Michigan, Kansas casinos, prosecutors say

Updated: 8 hours ago
John Colletti even went as far as disguising himself as an elderly man to evade suspicion, federal prosecutors say.

News

16 Sevier Co. inmates test positive for Covid-19 , chief deputy says

Updated: 8 hours ago
According the chief deputy, two inmates started showing Covid-19 symptoms two months ago. Now, 30 inmates held at the Sevier County Jail are in quarantine.