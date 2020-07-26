Advertisement

9-year-old is youngest person to die from COVID-19 in Florida

Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(CNN) – Florida has hit a grim milestone as the state records its youngest death from COVID-19.

Nine-year-old Kimora "Kimmie" Lynum died last Saturday in Putnam County. Her family says she had no underlying health conditions when she developed a very high fever.

They say she was taken to the hospital for treatment, but was sent home. Kimmie collapsed a short time later and died after her heart failed.

Her family has no idea how or where Kimmie contracted the coronavirus.

Her grief-stricken mother says Kimmie was healthy and stayed home all summer. State health department records also show she had no close contact with anyone who recently had COVID-19.

The 9-year-old is the fifth child in Florida to die from the virus.

More than 379,000 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the state.

