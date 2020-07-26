Advertisement

A baby and 2 adults killed when small plane crashes in Utah backyard

A small plane crashed in a suburban Salt Lake City neighborhood Saturday, killing at least three people, CBS affiliate KUTV reported.
Three people were killed Saturday when the plane they were in crashed in West Jordan, Utah.
Three people were killed Saturday when the plane they were in crashed in West Jordan, Utah.(KUTV)
WEST JORDAN, Utah (WVLT/KUTV) -A small plane crashed in a suburban Salt Lake City neighborhood Saturday, killing at least three people, CBS affiliate KUTV reported.

According to the West Jordan Police Department, there were six people on board the plane, three adults and three children. Two of the adults, a man and woman, were killed in the accident along with a 9-month-old baby girl.

Authorities confirmed the man killed in the accident was the pilot of the plane.

The three passengers who survived the accident are being treated at a local hospital. A two-year-old boy is in stable condition, a 12-year-old child who also survived was released from the hospital Saturday night.

KUTV reported that information has not been released about the condition of the other adult who survived the accident except that they survived.

The homeowner, an elderly woman is in critical condition. She was in the home during the deadly crash.

“Our hearts go out to all those affected by this terrible tragedy. It has been a sad day in our community,” said Sergeant Holt with the West Jordan Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing.

