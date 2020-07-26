Advertisement

Authorities investigating triple shooting in West Tenn.

The Tipton Co. Sheriff's Office is investigating a triple shooting that happened in Mason, Tenn. Saturday night, CBS affiliate WMC reported.
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 9:58 AM EDT
MASON, Tenn. (WVLT/WMC) -The Tipton Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating a triple shooting that happened in Mason, Tenn. Saturday night, CBS affiliate WMC reported.

Authorities say they arrived at a home on West Harmony Drive around 10:30 p.m. where they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. TSCO deputies discovered a third victim was rushed to the hospital by a private vehicle.

According to TSCO, the victims found at the scene have been treated and released from the hospital, the third victim is in stable condition at the hospital.

Authorities said evidence from the scene shows there were multiple shooters involved. Several homes and vehicles were hit during the shooting.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the case.

If you have any information regarding this case, call one of the following:

  • Criminal Investigation Division: 901-475-3300
  • Central Dispatch (after hours): 901-475-4300
  • Phone in tips: 901-475-3007

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WMC. All rights reserved.

