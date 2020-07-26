Advertisement

Body of missing child recovered from Mississippi River

According to the Shelby Co. Sheriff's Office, the body of a small child that went missing in the Mississippi River Saturday has been recovered after hours of searching.
Jul. 26, 2020
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WMC) -According to the Shelby Co. Sheriff’s Office, the body of a small child that went missing in the Mississippi River Saturday has been recovered after hours of searching.

CBS affiliate WMC reported the search comes after SCSO along with other agencies investigated a drowning death of a female in the river Saturday night.

SCSO said the identities of the female and child have not been confirmed at this time.

