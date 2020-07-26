Dogs compete for national title at Tenn. dog diving competition.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) -Dog owners traveled to Northeast Tenn. Saturday for The North America’s Diving Dog’s Never a Dull Moment national qualifier.

To qualify for the national champion, a dog must complete a minimum of three splashes and judges average the top three jumps from each event.

“They’re going to go to regional docks around the United States, and they’re going to jump, and then they’ll take the dogs from the five different docks who jumped the farthest, and they will pick the top ones to go to nationals,” said Mary Sparks, Never a Dull Moment farm owner. “We just got a new record of 30 feet and 9 inches, and it was Fern, and she is a whippet, and she is the second top whippet in the United States.”

CBS/ABC affiliate WJHL reported organizers kept the competition on a block schedule, to help promote social distancing.

