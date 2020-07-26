Advertisement

Florida wildlife officials catch 17 foot python

Amy Siewe a new python contractor, caught the 17 foot 3 inch long snake weighing 110 pounds just after midnight on July 21 near the Big Cypress National Preserve.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Florida wildlife officials caught a more than 17 foot python last week near Tamiami Trail in West Palm Beach.

According to a Facebook Post by the South Florida Water Management District, Amy Siewe a new python contractor, caught the 17 foot 3 inch long snake weighing 110 pounds just after midnight on July 21 near the Big Cypress National Preserve.

“The snake was so big that Amy had to flag down some fellow python removal contractors (after she caught and subdued the animal) to help secure it. Thanks to MyFWC Florida Fish and Wildlife for a great partnership and very successful program!”, the department wrote in a Facebook post.

