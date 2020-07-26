Georgia mother, twin babies found dead in submerged car

AUGUSTA Ga. (WVLT) - A Georgia mother and her twin babies were found dead in a car submerged in water Friday evening.

The Augusta Chronicle reported the mother and her twins were found around 4:50 p.m. Friday in a vehicle submerged in Mayor’s Pond located at 1836 Lock and Dam Road.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, they along with the Augusta Fire Department had crews remove the vehicle where the three individuals were found inside. The coroner, Mark Bowen pronounced all three dead at the scene around 8:00 p.m. that night.

The mother was identified as Shaquia Philpot, 25, and her 10-month old twins were identified as Caysen and Cassius Williams.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.