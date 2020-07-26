Oak Ridge dad builds waterslide in backyard for daughter during pandemic

Oak RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Oak Ridge dad built his daughter a water slide along with other attractions in the backyard of their home.

Joseph Angelini of Oak Ridge built his daughter, Olive, a Dollywood inspired water attraction in their backyard. He named the attraction “Oliwood” after his daughter and named the water slide “Otter Falls”.

He shared a video of his daughter playing in her theme park on YouTube.

“Oh my gosh momma, he made it,” Olive shouted as she dove into the fun.

Anglini says he started working on the waterslide when Dollywood was temporarily closed due to the pandemic.

“I love making new things, and it’s super rewarding watching the kids with it!” Angelini said.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.