Ohio man robs bank while holding toddler

MAUMEE, Ohio. (WVLT) - Ohio authorities say a man robbed a bank while carrying his toddler last week.

Update: He has been identified and arrested. Thank you for your help. #toledopolice pic.twitter.com/3SGAnWszLX — Toledo Police (@ToledoPolice) July 22, 2020

According to a release from the Maumee Police Division, Steven Kozak, 38, was taken into custody Tuesday, July 21 after police said he robbed Directions Credit Union while carrying his child around 1:14 p.m.

On 7/21/20 at 1:14 pm, Steven Kozak robbed Directions Credit Union located at 1446 Reynolds, while carrying his child. ... Posted by Maumee Police Division on Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Kozak is facing charges of Aggravated Robbery and could be charged with child endangerment. He was booked into the Lucas County Jail around 8:00 p.m. that night.

Police say his child is safe and in the care of his mother.

