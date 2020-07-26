Ohio man robs bank while holding toddler
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MAUMEE, Ohio. (WVLT) - Ohio authorities say a man robbed a bank while carrying his toddler last week.
According to a release from the Maumee Police Division, Steven Kozak, 38, was taken into custody Tuesday, July 21 after police said he robbed Directions Credit Union while carrying his child around 1:14 p.m.
Kozak is facing charges of Aggravated Robbery and could be charged with child endangerment. He was booked into the Lucas County Jail around 8:00 p.m. that night.
Police say his child is safe and in the care of his mother.
