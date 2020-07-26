One person dead, child missing after going underwater in Mississippi River
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WMC) -The Shelby Co. Sheriff’s Office along with other agencies are investigating a drowning death in the Mississippi River, CBS affiliate WMC reported.
Authorities said one person was recovered from the water at the Meeman-Shelby Forest boat ramp and pronounced dead on the scene.
Search and rescue crews are still searching the Mississippi River for a small child who reportedly went underwater.
The investigation is ongoing.
