Advertisement

Rural Metro investigating West Knoxville house fire

Rural Metro is investigating a West Knoxville house fire.
Rural Metro is investigating a West Knoxville house fire.
Rural Metro is investigating a West Knoxville house fire.(Rural Metro)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Rural Metro is investigating a West Knoxville house fire.

Fire crews responded to heavy fire coming from the front of the house at 2236 Robinson Road around 11:31 p.m. Saturday.

When arriving at the residence, fire crews found everyone out of the home with heat and smoke damage throughout the house.

No injuries were reported. The American Red Cross is taking care of the residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Georgia mother, twin babies found dead in submerged car

Updated: 9 hours ago
A Georgia mother and her twin 10 babies were found dead in a car submerged in water Friday evening.

News

Two students test positive for COVID-19 after taking the ACT at an Oklahoma high school

Updated: 10 hours ago
Two students tested positive for Covid-19, and as many as 200 others may have been exposed, after taking the ACT college admissions test at an Oklahoma high school.

News

Florida wildlife officials catch 17 foot python

Updated: 10 hours ago
Amy Siewe a new python contractor, caught the 17 foot 3 inch long snake weighing 110 pounds just after midnight on July 21 near the Big Cypress National Preserve.

News

Man accused of using prosthetic mask to steal more than $100,000 at Michigan, Kansas casinos, prosecutors say

Updated: 12 hours ago
John Colletti even went as far as disguising himself as an elderly man to evade suspicion, federal prosecutors say.

Latest News

News

16 Sevier Co. inmates test positive for Covid-19 , chief deputy says

Updated: 12 hours ago
According the chief deputy, two inmates started showing Covid-19 symptoms two months ago. Now, 30 inmates held at the Sevier County Jail are in quarantine.

Forecast

Soggy and cooler pattern for most of the coming week

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
After a fairly dry spell, rain chances are looking more and more likely for the first 3/4 of the extended forecast.

News

Two teens charged with murder in the death of an Arizona State University professor

Updated: 16 hours ago
According to the Maricopa Co. Sheriff’s Office, two teenagers have been charged with murder in the death of an Arizona State University professor who was reported missing in March.

News

Tampa Bay Rays say Opening Day is a “great day to arrest the killers of Breonna Taylor”

Updated: 16 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays on Twitter have called for the arrest of the officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor, a Black emergency technician who was killed by police in March. The team on Friday morning tweeted: “Today is Opening Day, which means it’s a great day to arrest the killers of Breonna Taylor.”

News

Knox Co. Government looking to fill open positions available

Updated: 16 hours ago
Knox County Government is looking to fill open positions available.

News

Kentucky State Police discover human remains found at farm

Updated: 18 hours ago
According to Kentucky State Police, human remains have been discovered in Oak Grove Kentucky Saturday, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.