Rural Metro investigating West Knoxville house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Rural Metro is investigating a West Knoxville house fire.

Fire crews responded to heavy fire coming from the front of the house at 2236 Robinson Road around 11:31 p.m. Saturday.

When arriving at the residence, fire crews found everyone out of the home with heat and smoke damage throughout the house.

No injuries were reported. The American Red Cross is taking care of the residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

