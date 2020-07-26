Scattered showers and storms will develop over the next few hours

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An isolated rain chance is possible this morning as you head out the door for church. It’s the afternoon you have a better chance to get wet.

Scattered showers will develop especially after 2 p.m. and will stay off and on with us through the early evening hours.

If you are headed out on the area lakes today you can expect smooth waters and light winds, outside one of the storms moving over where you’re relaxing.

We’ll head into Monday morning with partly cloudy skies and just a few sprinkles around.

LOOKING AHEAD

There’s more rain opportunities that come into play for the start of the work week. Humidity levels stay high, but Monday will be the last of the 90 degree days for a while.

Widespread rainfall will be around on Tuesday with coverage up to 80%. Tuesday’s temperatures will reach the low 80s.

Spotty to scattered rain and storms will be around Wednesday through the start of the weekend. In all this week we’ll pick up around an inch to an inch and a half depending on where you are.

