Sevier County Schools adjusts school calendar

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Sevier County Schools superintendent Dr. Jack Parton, announced the school calendar originally released for the 2020-2021 school year has been adjusted.

According to a press release, August 11 through August 14 have been designated as training days for teachers. The first day of school for students will be staggered with attendance on either Monday August 17 or Tuesday August 18.

Students with last names beginning with letters A-L will attend on August 17 and last names beginning with M-Z will attend on August 18.

According to the release, all students will attend on Wednesday, August 19. The school system plans to have a Remote Learning Option along with in-person teaching.

The Sevier County Board of Education will hold a specially called workshop and meeting Monday July 27 to finalize plans for reopening school for the 2020-2021 school year.

The workshop will be held at the Sevier Co. High School auditorium and begins at 3:00 p.m. and the meeting will follow at 4:30 p.m.

The workshop and meeting will also be live streamed here.

