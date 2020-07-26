Rainy and cool pattern for most of the coming week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Showers have been very sporadic but locally intense on Sunday. That pattern becomes even more active on Monday and continues through Friday morning.

The humidity is going nowhere, but we do have cooler temperatures; we’re in the middle 80s much of the coming week, one of the only spots in the lower 48 that will be below average.

Towards the end of the week our eyes will zoom towards the tropical Atlantic as we watch for the next hurricanes to (possibly) form.

WHAT TO EXPECT

After one below average day and one totally average day, we are right back to the 90s on Sunday afternoon. At least that’s the case for Knoxville and the surrounding valley cities. Late afternoon heat is allowing storms to form and they are slow moving so far. While some get downpours, many east of interstate 75 will stay totally dry. Storms weaken rapidly after sunset and we will be left with partly cloudy skies overnight.

Monday is a lot like Sunday. Highs will be in the lower 90s for the valley in the lower 80s on the plateau near Crossville.

Just like a regular summer day we will have showers tracing the higher elevation outside of the Tennessee River Valley. There’s nothing to really move the showers and storms around so downpours are a possibility. Many of you east of Knoxville will have brittle and brown grass, at least for a couple more days, as rain chances look pretty small.

LOOKING AHEAD

The slightly cooler and more active rainy pattern begins in earnest Monday night and continues into Tuesday. Tuesdays rain is still fairly widespread, and most of us will get some rain at times Tuesday, but it no longer looks like the all day event any longer.

Showers are more likely in our northern counties and in southeastern Kentucky and a little less likely on the way to Chattanooga. We’re in the middle 80s with lots of clouds Tuesday afternoon. There’s a great chance of rain Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, and then shower should be off and on through much of the day Wednesday.

A small storm that packs a punch gets here late Thursday. It will barrel west to east and will have lots of tropical moisture. Right now it looks like we could have some ponding on the roads if this storm track keeps its path.

That storm rolls through Friday morning.

Saturday’s forecast is very difficult. Not only are we watching the Caribbean for possible tropical development at this point in the week but a stubborn system moving south and north wants to bring some rain chances Saturday morning. The following Sunday and Monday it looks a little warmer and quite a bit drier.

