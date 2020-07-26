Advertisement

Southwest CEO says the airline won’t have furloughs, for now

Southwest Airlines says it will not furlough any employees for now during the pandemic.
Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines(KY3)
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NEW YORK (CNN) -Southwest Airlines says it will not furlough any employees for now during the pandemic.

“We have no intention of seeking furloughs, layoffs, pay rate cuts, or benefits cuts through at least the end of this year,” said Southwest CEO Gary Kelly in a memo.

Kelly said he “can’t guarantee it will never happen, especially during these dark pandemic times.”

Earlier this month, both United Airlines and American Airlines sent warnings of possible furloughs to roughly 60,000 employees.

Southwest says 17,000 of its workers have already taken voluntary separation packages and extended time off. Kelly said the airline company is losing $20 million a day.

“To deal with the financial crisis, we scrambled to cut spending and raise more cash from multiple sources,” he said, specifying that the company cut capital projects, shareholder returns and operating costs accounting to $7 billion for 2020. The airline also secured $3.2 billion in cash proceeds under the CARES act, sold common stock to investors for $2.2 billion in cash and borrowed $12.2 billion from lenders.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

