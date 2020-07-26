Tennessee Dept. of Health creates COVID-19 web page for Spanish speakers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) -The Tennessee Department of Health has launched additional COVID-19 materials for Spanish-speaking Tennesseans in a new web page.

Along with COVID-19 information, the web page includes the Tennessee Pledge and how to protect yourself, your family and your community.

To visit the web page, click here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WJHL. All rights reserved.