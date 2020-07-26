Tennessee road construction companies launch hiring website

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) -Tennessee’s road construction industry is hiring and has launched a new website to help connect employers with job candidates, CBS/ABC affiliate WJHL reported.

The Tennessee Road Builders Association created a new website NowHiringTN.com.

Job-seekers can enter their information to have it distributed to road companies in the area.

