Tennessee road construction companies launch hiring website
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) -Tennessee’s road construction industry is hiring and has launched a new website to help connect employers with job candidates, CBS/ABC affiliate WJHL reported.
The Tennessee Road Builders Association created a new website NowHiringTN.com.
Job-seekers can enter their information to have it distributed to road companies in the area.
