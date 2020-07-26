Texas couple married 46 years, overcame COVID-19, cancer and chemo together

(CNN) -A Texas couple said they are feeling extra blessed after beating the coronavirus, cancer and finishing chemo together.

Robert and Janice Beecham have been married for 46 years and this year they said they are happy to be recovering.

“It’s a blessing to be here because a lot of people didn’t make it,” said Janice.

Robert said he and Janice had been following the safety rules when he started to feel symptoms of COVID-19. A week later he said he wasn’t feeling well and got tested for the virus.

Robert was admitted to Parkland Hospital in Dallas alone on March 25 and found out the next day he tested positive for COVID-19. He said he was moved to another floor and started his road to recovery he attributes to his doctor, Satyam Nayak.

“Dr. Nayak and I would open up casual conversations and it would take my mind off the virus,” he said.

Robert told Dr. Nayak about having two strokes, one in 2012 and 2016 and missing out on an anniversary. He found himself in the same situation this year and Dr. Nayak said he came up with a plan to get Robert home in time for him and his wife’s April 15 anniversary.

Janice had recovered from breast cancer and ovarian cancer surgery in February when she also tested positive for COVID-19. Janice said her symptoms were mild.

“Once I got home and we did the quarantine, I was getting progressively better but Janice still had issues with her health,” said Robert.

Due to testing positive for COVID-19, Janice had not been able to start the chemo treatments required for her cancer diagnoses.

“It would have been impossible to make it with all the odds against you without God, and he has been our help, all these many years,” said Robert, after the couple survived two surgeries, two COVID-19 diagnoses, chemo and being declared cancer free.

Janice said she still has preventative radiation coming up, but the two said they are feeling blessed to be alive and celebrate another year together.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.