Texas man accused of raping 12-year-old girl ‘15-20 times’ while out on parole for unrelated crime

SAN ANTONIO, Texas. (WVLT) - A Texas man is accused of raping a 12-year-old girl ’15-20 times’ while out on parole for an unrelated crime.

KABB reported that Efren Moreno, 31, faces child sex charges for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl 15-20 times.

Police said Moreno told the child’s stepfather that he “had been messing around” with her on July 11. The two men reportedly got into an argument and Moreno left the home and the stepfather shared the information with the 12-year-old’s mother.

Court records say the victim told police Moreno had sexually assaulted her multiple times over the past several months. Police say the girl told them Moreno forced her to have sexual intercourse with him ‘at least three times a week’ around 15-20 times, according to the records.

The girl told officers he would cover her mouth and threaten her if she tried to stop him.

Moreno was out on parole for unrelated charges during the time of the alleged incidents. He is now facing charges including sexual abuse of a child, according to records.

