‘This bear seemed a bit different’ Gatlinburg man recounts close encounter with large bear

Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL)-- A Gatlinburg man who came dangerously close to a large black bear recounts the experience he says he’ll never forget, CBS/ABC affiliate WJHL reported.

Anthony Fulton said he and his brother were working on a job site in Gatlinburg when they were suddenly 50 feet from a large black bear.

“He was surprised and I was surprised and he started grunting at me and did a fox charge and he stopped and I was like oh I’ve seen this happen before and I’ve had many encounters with bears and this encounter was a little different because he was not afraid of me at all.” said Fulton.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency spokesperson Matt Cameron said that kind of behavior is normal if a bear feels threatened.

“When they feel threatened, they will do what’s called a bluff charge. They will run at you and stop a few feet short of you and what they’re trying to tell you is back away, give me some space.” said Cameron.

Fulton said after a short standoff, his brother was able to activate the alarm in their truck which caused the bear to run away.

“Loud noises tend to frighten bears so if you have a horn in your vehicle it will a lot of times frighten them. Clapping your hands, shouting at them, banging two sticks together, anything you can do to make a lot of noises, normally intimidates the bear and they will usually leave and go in another direction.” said Cameron.

If you come in contact with a bear, here are more things to know from the TWRA:

  • While black bears are usually tolerant of humans, they should always be treated as wild animals, whether in residential or country areas.
  • Black bears are rarely aggressive towards people and typically go out of their way to avoid contact, however as human development continues and bear numbers increase, occasional interactions will be unavoidable.
  • Black bears are extremely powerful animals whose behaviors can be unpredictable.
  • Black bears are very curious animals and this should not be confused with aggression.
  • Startled bears will often confront intruders by turning sideways to appear larger, make woofing and teeth clacking sounds, salivate, lay their ears back and slap the ground with their paws. These are warnings for you to leave the area.
  • Bears will often stand on their hind legs to get a better view or a better sense of hearing and smell.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WJHL. All rights reserved.

