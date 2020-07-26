Advertisement

THP searching for suspect in Greene Co. hit and run crash

The suspect is driving a blue older model SUV with damage to the front and right side, according to police.
Blue, Older Model SUV, with front end damage on the right side
Blue, Older Model SUV, with front end damage on the right side(Tennessee Highway Patrol)
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is searching for a suspect involved in a hit and run crash in Greene County Sunday morning.

According to THP, the crash happened around 10:57 a.m. Sunday on Ole Stage Road.

The suspect is driving a blue older model SUV with damage to the front and right side, according to police.

If you see the vehicle in question or have any information about the incident, police ask that you call 1800-737-2682 ext. 5515.

