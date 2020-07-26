THP searching for suspect in Greene Co. hit and run crash

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is searching for a suspect involved in a hit and run crash in Greene County Sunday morning.

According to THP, the crash happened around 10:57 a.m. Sunday on Ole Stage Road.

The suspect is driving a blue older model SUV with damage to the front and right side, according to police.

Hit and run crash in Greene Co., on Old Stage Rd. that occurred around 10:57 this morn. Here's a photo of a vehicle of interest (Blue, Older Model SUV, with frontend damage on the right side) anyone with information on the crash/vehicle please call 1-800-737-2682 EXT. 5515. pic.twitter.com/t3XVBWuCkF — THPFallBranch (@THPFallBranch) July 26, 2020

If you see the vehicle in question or have any information about the incident, police ask that you call 1800-737-2682 ext. 5515.

