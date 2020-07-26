Advertisement

Two students test positive for COVID-19 after taking the ACT at an Oklahoma high school

Two students tested positive for Covid-19, and as many as 200 others may have been exposed, after taking the ACT college admissions test at an Oklahoma high school.
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) -- Two students tested positive for Covid-19, and as many as 200 others may have been exposed, after taking the ACT college admissions test at an Oklahoma high school.

The two students tested positive for the virus Sunday, just one day after taking the ACT at Edmond North High School on July 18, according to an ACT spokesperson.

"Upon learning of these positive tests, the school immediately contacted local public health officials, notified ACT, and we have informed all students and test monitors in attendance that day," Tarah DeSousa, the spokesperson, told CNN.

"As part of ACT's test center social distancing guidelines, students and monitors were asked to complete a series of COVID-19 symptom and travel screening questions, instructed to practice social distancing guidelines while on campus, and it was recommended that masks be worn by all."

Students, parents, and test administrators who were in the same testing center as the two students received emails from ACT officials alerting them that they were likely "within the area of one or both of these students for up to 15 minutes."

However, those who took the exam in the same room as the students received a different email warning them that they were probably around the students for hours.

“According to seat assignments, it’s likely that you or your child were on the same floor or room as one or both of these students for up to four hours,” said an ACT email obtained by CNN.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, students spent years stressing about scoring high enough on their standardized tests to get into their dream schools. Now they’re still stressing, not just over scores, but also about possibly contracting a virus.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Georgia mother, twin babies found dead in submerged car

Updated: 1 hours ago
A Georgia mother and her twin 10 babies were found dead in a car submerged in water Friday evening.

News

Florida wildlife officials catch 17 foot python

Updated: 2 hours ago
Amy Siewe a new python contractor, caught the 17 foot 3 inch long snake weighing 110 pounds just after midnight on July 21 near the Big Cypress National Preserve.

News

Man accused of using prosthetic mask to steal more than $100,000 at Michigan, Kansas casinos, prosecutors say

Updated: 4 hours ago
John Colletti even went as far as disguising himself as an elderly man to evade suspicion, federal prosecutors say.

News

16 Sevier Co. inmates test positive for Covid-19 , chief deputy says

Updated: 4 hours ago
According the chief deputy, two inmates started showing Covid-19 symptoms two months ago. Now, 30 inmates held at the Sevier County Jail are in quarantine.

Latest News

Forecast

Soggy and cooler pattern for most of the coming week

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
After a fairly dry spell, rain chances are looking more and more likely for the first 3/4 of the extended forecast.

News

Two teens charged with murder in the death of an Arizona State University professor

Updated: 8 hours ago
According to the Maricopa Co. Sheriff’s Office, two teenagers have been charged with murder in the death of an Arizona State University professor who was reported missing in March.

News

Tampa Bay Rays say Opening Day is a “great day to arrest the killers of Breonna Taylor”

Updated: 8 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays on Twitter have called for the arrest of the officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor, a Black emergency technician who was killed by police in March. The team on Friday morning tweeted: “Today is Opening Day, which means it’s a great day to arrest the killers of Breonna Taylor.”

News

Knox Co. Government looking to fill open positions available

Updated: 8 hours ago
Knox County Government is looking to fill open positions available.

News

Kentucky State Police discover human remains found at farm

Updated: 10 hours ago
According to Kentucky State Police, human remains have been discovered in Oak Grove Kentucky Saturday, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

News

How do I get my child to wear a mask? A Tenn. pediatrician offers parents advice

Updated: 11 hours ago
A Tennessee pediatrician is offering advice to parents on how to get your child to wear a mask during the pandemic, CBS/ABC affiliate WJHL reported.