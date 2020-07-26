Two students test positive for COVID-19 after taking the ACT at an Oklahoma high school

(CNN) -- Two students tested positive for Covid-19, and as many as 200 others may have been exposed, after taking the ACT college admissions test at an Oklahoma high school.

The two students tested positive for the virus Sunday, just one day after taking the ACT at Edmond North High School on July 18, according to an ACT spokesperson.

"Upon learning of these positive tests, the school immediately contacted local public health officials, notified ACT, and we have informed all students and test monitors in attendance that day," Tarah DeSousa, the spokesperson, told CNN.

"As part of ACT's test center social distancing guidelines, students and monitors were asked to complete a series of COVID-19 symptom and travel screening questions, instructed to practice social distancing guidelines while on campus, and it was recommended that masks be worn by all."

Students, parents, and test administrators who were in the same testing center as the two students received emails from ACT officials alerting them that they were likely "within the area of one or both of these students for up to 15 minutes."

However, those who took the exam in the same room as the students received a different email warning them that they were probably around the students for hours.

“According to seat assignments, it’s likely that you or your child were on the same floor or room as one or both of these students for up to four hours,” said an ACT email obtained by CNN.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, students spent years stressing about scoring high enough on their standardized tests to get into their dream schools. Now they’re still stressing, not just over scores, but also about possibly contracting a virus.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.