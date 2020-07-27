12-year-old boy charged with murder after woman found dead at Texas apartment

HOUSTON (WVLT/KENS5) - A preteen boy has been charged with murder after investigators said a woman was found dead at an apartment in Houston, Texas.

KENS5 reported that a woman was found dead over the weekend inside her Greenspoint area home, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police said they responded to a shooting call around 4:40 p.m. Saturday at the apartment complex located on Greens Road. Upon arrival, police said they found a 51-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds lying on the bedroom floor of the home. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness reportedly saw a person dressed all in black leave the apartment. During the course of the investigation, police identified a 12-year-old boy as the suspect. He was taken into custody and charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

