Advertisement

Big South Fork offers free camping to celebrate the National Park Service’s 104th birthday

Big South Fork National Park announced it will celebrate the National Park Service’s 104th birthday on August 25.
File photo
File photo(WVLT)
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONEIDA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Big South Fork National Park announced it will celebrate the National Park Service’s 104th birthday on August 25.

In celebration of the NPS’s birthday, Big South Fork will authorize free camping at the Alum Ford Campground and all backcountry permits on August 25.

While the road to Alum Ford is currently closed, visitors can still hike a short distance to access the area.

Alum Ford Campground offers a camping experience near the edge of the Big South Fork River on the Kentucky side of the park. There are six campsites with grills, picnic tables, and lantern hooks as well as accessible vault toilets. The Sheltowee Trace Trail also passes through the campground.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Search for suspect continues after victim hospitalized following hit-and-run crash

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol said a victim was airlifted to a hospital after a hit-and-run crash.

News

Soaky Mountain Waterpark offers special to essential workers, first responders

Updated: 20 minutes ago
From August 3-8, any essential workers as defined by Gov. Lee’s Executive Order 22 will be able to get into the waterpark for only $29.99.

News

Knox Co. Sheriff’s Office sued after man tied up during arrest dies

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
A wrongful death lawsuit filed against the Knox County Sheriff’s Office is demanding $4 million in damages after a man died during an arrest.

News

Governor Beshear announces ‘additional steps’ coming Monday to combat COVID-19 surge

Updated: 53 minutes ago
“I will not let us become an Alabama, a Florida or an Arizona. We’ve got to take proactive steps and that’s what we’re trying to do,” Gov. Beshear said on Sunday.

Latest News

News

Regal Cinemas puts reopening plans on hold

Updated: 55 minutes ago
The company has now pushed back the reopening date indefinitly.

News

Germ-resistant phone case created in Tennessee used by health care workers

Updated: 1 hour ago
Many of the cases donated were sent to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

News

East Tennessee students organize 1st Congressional District Debate

Updated: 1 hour ago
Doug Justice, a rising senior, organized a bipartisan debate for candidates who seek to fill U.S. Representative Phil Roe's seat.

News

Knoxville man accused of firing nearly 20 shots at KPD officer

Updated: 1 hour ago
Knoxville police said a 20-year-old man was arrested after reportedly shooting at officers.

News

Wisconsin friends split $22 million Powerball jackpot after 1992 promise

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Two friends in Menomonie were finally able to make good on a promise that if either of them ever won the Powerball jackpot, they would split the winnings.

News

Oak Ridge family returns from vacation to find home ‘total loss’ after fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
The family reportedly returned home from their vacation nearly 15 minutes after the fire department arrived.