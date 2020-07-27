Big South Fork offers free camping to celebrate the National Park Service’s 104th birthday

ONEIDA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Big South Fork National Park announced it will celebrate the National Park Service’s 104th birthday on August 25.

In celebration of the NPS’s birthday, Big South Fork will authorize free camping at the Alum Ford Campground and all backcountry permits on August 25.

While the road to Alum Ford is currently closed, visitors can still hike a short distance to access the area.

Alum Ford Campground offers a camping experience near the edge of the Big South Fork River on the Kentucky side of the park. There are six campsites with grills, picnic tables, and lantern hooks as well as accessible vault toilets. The Sheltowee Trace Trail also passes through the campground.

