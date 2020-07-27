Blount Co. deputy presented award after saving man’s life

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Blount County Sheriff’s Office presented an award to its deputy Monday July 20 after saving a man’s life.

According to BCSO, Deputy Devan Teaster received the Lifesaving Commendation award after saving a man’s life on July 5.

Eric Spears lost his right arm after a July 4 party and credits Deputy Teaster for being in the right place at the right time to save his life.

“God put our paths in the right place that night, him being so close,” said Eric Spears. “Otherwise I would be dead.”

Spears said he was headed home with some friends around 3:30 a.m. Sunday July 5 when his friend’s truck struck a tree with Spears in the passenger seat. His right arm was dangling outside the door and was crushed at impact between the tree and truck.

“I got there and ran to him. He was screaming and yelling and blood was pouring out of his arm. His friends made a makeshift tourniquet out of a hoodie and what they did helped. I got my tourniquet as high under his right arm as I could and the bleeding stopped, and I kept applying pressure,” said Teaster.

Spears was taken to UT Medical Center where doctors amputated most of him arm. “When I woke up and realized my arm was gone, it was like I lost a friend I’d had for 48 years,” said Spears. “But I then thanked God I was alive.”

Spears said Teaster visited him at his home after he was out of the hospital.

“First, it was so special for him to come see me at my home, I can’t say enough great things about him for what he did that night. God was part of this,” said Spears. “Deputy Teaster knew what he was doing. I thank God that he was there for me and saved me.”

