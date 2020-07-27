Campbell County Schools release reopening fact sheet to answer specific questions from parents

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many parents and guardians still have questions surrounding back-to-school plans as East Tennessee schools reopen during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Campbell County Schools has released its reopening plans as well as a provisional Covid-19 Fact Sheet that addresses specific questions they’ve found parents to have on social media.

The document addresses what parents should do if he or she believes their student has been exposed to the virus, what happens if a teacher tests positive and when students will be sent to a “quarantine room.”

Students are expected to return to a staggered class on Aug. 5. Virtual learning is an option.

