Carson-Newman University announces virtual graduation

The university originally planned to delay the ceremony in order to give students an in-person graduation.
Carson-Newman University
Carson-Newman University(Charles Key | Carson-Newman University)
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Carson-Newman University announced it will celebrate the class of 2020 with a virtual commencement ceremony on August 7.

The event will take place at 7 p.m.

University administrators said they “hoped to see improved circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic, but with case counts rising, the institution will move to a virtual-only format.”

“We’ve made this decision with heavy hearts. There is an associated, potential higher risk with so many people traveling from within and without the immediate area into our small community,” University President Charles A. Fowler said. “We altered the schedule for our fall semester to avoid such back-and-forth travel, eliminating the fall break and shifting to an online format after Thanksgiving. With summer case counts rising, it is prudent that we make this change to our commencement ceremony as well.”

Randy Boyd, president of the University of Tennessee, will deliver the commencement address.

To watch the ceremony, visit: www.cn.edu/live

A recording of the ceremony will be available after the event for those unable to watch during the scheduled time.

Students will be given the opportunity to return to campus at staggered times to stand for pictures in their caps and gowns with President Fowler.

