Chaotic scene ensues after hundreds of teens dropped of at Memphis putt-putt facility

Scenes from a chaotic night at the Golf and Games Family Park on Summer Avenue are being shared all over social media.(WMC)
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to WVLT News’ sister-station. WMC, scenes from a chaotic night at the Golf and Games Family Park are being shared all over social media.

In shared video posted on Facebook, dozens of teenagers can be seen throwing objects at employees, spitting on people and destroying property.

WMC reported Memphis police were called to the scene. Investigators said the business reported parents were dropping off kids in the parking lot until there were more than 300 people at the business.

After someone threw a firework in the crowd and caused a stampede, the business reportedly decided to close without issuing refunds.

A 13-year-old was issued a juvenile summons for disorderly conduct.

In a statement posted to Facebook, the Golf and Games Family Park said it is “thankful that none of our Golf and Games family or customers were injured in this situation.”

The statement also reads, all minors must now be accompanied by a parent or guardian, anyone left unattended will be asked to leave.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WMC. All rights reserved.

