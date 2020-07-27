Advertisement

Dr. Birx: Wear masks if Tenn. wants SEC football

After a meeting with Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Dr. Deborah Birx told Tennesseans that diligent mask-wearing could help make sure SEC football happens in 2020.
By Megan Sadler
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After a meeting with Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Dr. Deborah Birx told Tennesseans that diligent mask-wearing could help make sure SEC football happens in 2020.

“Basically I’ve come to Tennessee... because of the spread of the virus in this area,” said Dr. Birx in a Monday address. She said many counties in Tennessee have recorded a 5-10% positive testing rate. “In this very moment, we can change the way the virus spreads to stop it from becoming a logarithmic spread,” she said.

Birx said she came to talk to Governor Lee about the importance that every rural Tennessean wear a mask as the virus is now in every county.

“We can have SEC football if together we decrease the case numbers,” said Dr. Birx.

Dr. Birx said researchers have learned that widespread mask-wearing, limiting restaurant capacity and closing down bars can have an impact just as big as sheltering in place.

For the latest information on COVID-19 in Tennessee click here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

