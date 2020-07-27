East Tenn. woman surprised with birthday parade for her 102nd birthday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -An East Tennessee woman was surprised with a birthday parade on her 102nd birthday Monday at Trinity Hills of Knoxville senior living.

Mae Stone is a retired nurse at Old Baptist Hospital and a Trinity Hills resident. Due to COVID-19 precautions, the assisted living facility planned a parade of cars honking around the center to celebrate Stone’s milestone.

Along with a parade, Trinity Hills celebrated Stone with a birthday cake and balloons.

