East Tennessee students organize 1st Congressional District Debate

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A student in East Tennessee recruited friends and classmates to provide insight to voters about the Primary Election for Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District.

Doug Justice, a rising senior, organized a bipartisan debate for candidates who seek to fill the seat U.S. Representative Phil Roe will vacate at the end of the current congressional term.

“I’ve always had an interest in politics, and I’ve wanted to do something like this for a long time. I am so appreciative of all of those who have helped make this event a reality. I couldn’t have pulled this together with a lot of help from the community. I am grateful to Jimbo and Mandy Conner of The Ridge, the folks at RBA Marketing and Junction 35 Spirits, and all the great people of Sevier County who have supported me in this effort.”

The debate will take place at the Oak Ridge Outdoor Resort Conference Center in Sevierville on July 20 at 7 p.m. Individuals who attend the event will be required to wear masks and be asked to sanitize their hands upon entry,

During the event, donations will be accepted to benefit SafeSpace, an organization serving battered women.

Questions, written by students throughout the District, will be asked by moderators retired Chief Justice Gary Wade and State Representative Dale Carr and will be the same for all candidates.

The format of the debate will allow candidates three minutes for an opening statement. Each candidate will be given two minutes for a response and one minute for rebuttal. At the end of the debate, each candidate will be given the opportunity to make a closing statement limited to two minutes.

Candidates confirmed to participate in the event, so far, include; Jay Adkins, Richard Baker, John Clark, Steve Darden, State Rep. David Hawk, Chuck Miller, Carter Quillen, Blair Walsingham, and Nichole Williams.

The event will be aired LIVE on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/tn1stcongressionaldistrictdebate, and reservations are also available those who wish to attend in person by emailing tndebate@gmail.com.

