Germ-resistant phone case created in Tennessee used by health care workers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Recent Vanderbilt University graduates created a germ-resistant phone case that is now being used by healthcare workers.

The graduate created the phone case after they contracted COVID-19. They have now sold more than 1,000 cases and are donating the same amount to health care workers. The company pledged to donate a case to healthcare works for every sale.

“Now that they have them in their hands, just the positive response we have been getting is just something that we weren’t fully expecting,” said Nick O’Brien told WTVF.

Nick O’Brien, Isaac Lichter and Andrew Medland founded Aeris and created the copper-coated germ-resistant phone case.

“Copper is very effective at continuously killing germs, a whole variety of microbes including the novel coronavirus,” said Isaac Lichter.

The trio moved to San Diego where they are now producing their product on an industrial scale.

Many of the cases donated were sent to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The company now plans to donate cases to hospitals in their hometowns, including New York City and San Diego.

