Gov. Andy Beshear issues statewide mask mandate in Kentucky

FRANKFURT, Ky. (WVLT) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear issued a statewide mask mandate in Kentucky Monday afternoon.

Beshear said the Kentucky government is in agreement with President Trump’s administration on the decision.

“I don’t want to be a state that runs out of ICU beds, I don’t want to be a state where a doctor has three ventilators and has to look at 10 young people to decide who lives and who dies, this decision can help us stop all of these things from happening,” he said.

The governor announced new steps the state will take to combat the virus:

Everyone required to wear face coverings

Limiting social and non-commercial gatherings to ten or fewer

Bars required to closed for two weeks starting July 28

Limiting restaurant capacity to 25% or outdoor only

Public and private schools are advised to wait until third week in August to resume class

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.