Gov. Andy Beshear issues statewide mask mandate in Kentucky
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKFURT, Ky. (WVLT) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear issued a statewide mask mandate in Kentucky Monday afternoon.
Beshear said the Kentucky government is in agreement with President Trump’s administration on the decision.
“I don’t want to be a state that runs out of ICU beds, I don’t want to be a state where a doctor has three ventilators and has to look at 10 young people to decide who lives and who dies, this decision can help us stop all of these things from happening,” he said.
The governor announced new steps the state will take to combat the virus:
- Everyone required to wear face coverings
- Limiting social and non-commercial gatherings to ten or fewer
- Bars required to closed for two weeks starting July 28
- Limiting restaurant capacity to 25% or outdoor only
- Public and private schools are advised to wait until third week in August to resume class
